Climate change is altering the colors we see in the world: an illustrated journey
From Arctic landscapes to insect bodies, climate change is shifting the familiar colors of nature.
» View the full project: npr.org/climatecolor
Copyright 2026 NPR
From Arctic landscapes to insect bodies, climate change is shifting the familiar colors of nature.
» View the full project: npr.org/climatecolor
Copyright 2026 NPR
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