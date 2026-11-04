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NH 2026 General Election Results

Democrats sweep Senate and House in a resounding rebuke to Trump, GOP

NPR | By Barbara Sprunt,
Mara LiassonMichel MartinSteve Inskeep
Published November 4, 2026 at 6:38 AM EST

Democrats have flipped control of the House and the Senate in a resounding rebuke to President Trump and the GOP. A look at Tuesday's election results.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk covering Congress.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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