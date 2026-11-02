How the Center for Latino Progress is building Hispanic voter trust ahead of the elections

When it comes to Hispanic and Latino residents in Hartford, Valeryn Fernandez said she has found many do not understand or trust the voting process. She’s been hitting the streets ahead of the election Tuesday to combat that.

“It is important for them to hear from their own community members to be informed and actually be provided with reliable information so that they can take that step [to vote],” Fernandez said, “because information is power.”

Fernandez is the youth and adults programs manager at the Center for Latino Progress . She helps run their civic engagement initiative, a nonpartisan effort to increase voter education and electoral participation among Hartford residents.

According to Fernandez, some Hispanic community members are misinformed about what voting entails.

“There are certain people that they don't want to disclose information,” she said, “because [they say] ‘Oh no I don't want to deal with that because I don't want to disclose my legal immigration status at the moment.’”

Immigration enforcement is among many issues that have impacted Latino and Hispanic communities across Connecticut over the past couple of years, she said. Issues that their votes can help address, she said.

“Voting has a direct impact when it comes to education, housing, transportation, and employment,” she said. “The reality is that we do have a voice, and it is important that our voice has been heard. What better way to do it than participating in voting?”

A pledge to vote

With other volunteers, Fernandez has been going door to door across Hartford’s neighborhoods to hand out bilingual packets with voter information, like when to vote, how to register, and how to find polling sites.

“It feels empowering,” Fernandez said while out canvassing on Hartford’s Park Street. “It feels like I'm actually participating in making some change in the community.”

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Civic Engagement Volunteer Canvasser Valeryn Fernandez instructs everyone to take a look at the back of their clipboards that give more information about the center before they head out to talk to residents on October 28, 2026 in Hartford, Connecticut. This is part of the Hartford Civic Engagement Initiative that the Center for Latino Progress is running to encourage Latino residents to vote and to promote voter education amongst their own communities.

For this initiative, volunteers got a nonpartisan civic engagement training that covered topics like what language is recommended to use and how to connect with people of different political views.

Fernandez said they also provide voter pledge cards when they’re out canvassing. The cards serve as a promise to vote and as a way for the Center of Latino Progress to keep track of potential voters in their community.

“I think in today's society there is a lack of civic engagement, and I mean this in every way possible,” she said. “A lack of attendance in community events, a lack of participation in education boards, or even neighborhood meetings.”

Nevertheless, Fernandez believes the political climate over the past couple of years “has also created a passion and has empowered the Latinos and the Hispanics more than ever to be civically engaged and to participate in voting,” she said.

Building trust among neighbors

Yaritza Mogollon was giving out bilingual voter information in Hartford with Fernandez. She said this was her first time canvassing out in her local neighborhood.

“A lot of people had no idea. They were like, ‘No, we can't do this,’ or ‘I don't think I'm able to vote,’” she said. “When I informed them [of absentee or early voting], it was like, ‘We can do that?’”

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Civic Engagement Volunteer Canvasser Yaritza Mogollon passes out a voter information packet to West Hartford resident, Gerald Gayle on October 28, 2026 in Hartford, Connecticut. This is part of the Hartford Civic Engagement Initiative that the Center for Latino Progress is running to encourage Latino residents to vote and to promote voter education amongst their own communities.

Mogollon said she’s also met community members who said they don’t vote because they don’t think their desired candidate will win.

“Yes, it might be a disappointment that the people you elected did not win, but there's still people that are going to be elected to help out your community,” she said. "You want your vote to count.”

Mogollon said it’s also important to her to talk to Hartford residents face to face, so they know they can participate at the polls like everyone else.

“I want to let them know I'm not just doing this because I'm somebody from an office. I’m somebody from your neighborhood,” she said.

“I walk up and down these streets. You guys see me on a daily, and this is something that anyone can sign up for and do,” Mogollon said. “It's a privilege that we have. Let's use it.”

Learn more

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can still cast a ballot if they’re in line at 8 p.m.

Voter information is available with the Office of the Secretary of the State, including:

A 2026 Voter Guide in English and Spanish

and Finding your polling location

Same day voter registration locations

