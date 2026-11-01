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Federal judge orders ICE and Border Patrol to stop racial profiling

NPR | By Adrian Florido,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published November 1, 2026 at 8:05 AM EST

A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered immigration agents in Southern California to stop targeting people for arrest based on their Latino appearance.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe

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