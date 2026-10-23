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The latest in space science: We look back at the Big Bang

NPR | By Regina G. Barber,
Ari Daniel
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:10 PM EDT

In this edition of Spacing Out, the team from Short Wave shares the latest developments in space science, including the theory on why the universe is made of matter

Copyright 2026 NPR
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is a co-host of Short Wave.
Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a freelance contributor to NPR's Science desk.
See stories by Ari Daniel

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