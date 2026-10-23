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Advocates fight for expanded lung cancer screening guidelines

NPR | By Yuki Noguchi
Published October 23, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

Health advocates argue that lung cancer screening guidelines should expand beyond smoking history to factor in risks like family history and radon exposure.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi

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