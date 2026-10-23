Advocates fight for expanded lung cancer screening guidelines
Health advocates argue that lung cancer screening guidelines should expand beyond smoking history to factor in risks like family history and radon exposure.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Health advocates argue that lung cancer screening guidelines should expand beyond smoking history to factor in risks like family history and radon exposure.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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