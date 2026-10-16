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The skincare scheme that led to lawsuits and a federal investigation

NPR | By Monika Evstatieva,
A Martínez
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:51 AM EDT

NPR investigations spent more than a year uncovering the company behind a skincare scheme that led to consumer complaints, lawsuits and a federal investigation.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Monika Evstatieva
Monika Evstatieva is a Senior Producer on Investigations.
See stories by Monika Evstatieva
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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