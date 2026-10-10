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'Genius grant' winner Immanuel Wilkins explains how he weaves Black history into his music

NPR | By Joel Rose,
Michelle AslamSarah Robbins
Published October 10, 2026 at 5:47 PM EDT

Saxophonist and composer Immanuel Wilkins talks about the impact that winning a 2026 MacArthur Fellowship will have on his art.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Michelle Aslam
Sarah Robbins
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