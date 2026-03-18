Your Weekend in NH: Tiny Films, Sugar Shacks & a Puzzle Competition
Spring officially arrives Friday, and New Hampshire is ready for it. Kick off the season with maple sugarhouses, ghost hunts, flower-filled workshops, fiber arts and even backyard chickens across the Granite State.
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For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Statewide
- It’s New Hampshire Maple Weekend! There are opportunities around the state to tour sugarhouses, participate in extracting sap, and enjoy sweet treats. From Tamworth to Tilton, Lebanon to Lancaster, this interactive map can help you explore the sugarhouses participating in Maple Weekend across the state.
Lakes Region
- The Soundscape of Squam Lake from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. This guided walk is focused on “reconnecting with nature” through sound. More details. (Free)
- Backyard Chicken Basics from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. This workshop aims to provide essential knowledge to anyone interested in beginning their own backyard flock. More details. (Free for members, $15 for non-members)
Merrimack Valley
- Bloom Bar from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at The Vintage Cup Coffee Company in Pembroke. Attendees will design their own wrapped bouquet of seasonal flowers. More details. (Prices vary)
- Leave by 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Arts Alley Main Venue in Concord. This is a “feel-good, scream-sing, home-by-bedtime dance party” featuring music from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. More details. (Tickets are $35)
Monadnock Region
- Dancing with the Keene Stars begins on Friday, March 20 and concludes Saturday, March 21 at Keene High School. Benefiting the Keene High School Project Graduation, this annual event features pairs of local dancers and “stars.” More details. (General admission is $20, students & seniors are $17)
North Country
- Where Singing & Rhythm Meet with Pam McCann from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at The Loading Dock in Littleton. This “experiential clinic” is focused on the relationship between voice and rhythm. It is open to all ages and skill levels. More details. (Free)
- Woodstock Maplefest runs all weekend beginning on Saturday, March 21. Folks are encouraged to enjoy maple-themed activities and treats across town. There will be free demonstrations at Fadden’s Sugar House on Saturday and a community breakfast at Woodstock Inn on Sunday. More details. (Prices vary per experience)
Seacoast
- 80’s Disco Dance Night from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Josiah’s Meetinghouse in Epping. This barn dance will feature a DJ, cash bar, and refreshments. More details. (Tickets are $10)
- Local Author Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the North Hampton Public Library. This book fair is an opportunity to meet and connect with more than 10 local authors working in myriad genres. More details. (Free)
- Jigsaw Puzzle Competition from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, on Campus Drive in Portsmouth. Compete in teams of four to be the fastest to complete a 500-piece puzzle in this fast-paced challenge co-hosted by NH Outright and Diversions. More details. ($20 entry fee per team)
Southern Tier
- Tiny Film Festival from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Nashua Public Library. Walk the red carpet, enjoy a free popcorn, and watch 60-second films made by community members. There will be an awards ceremony after the screening. More details. (Free)
- Ghost Hunt at the Longa House from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, in Merrimack. Guests are invited to take part in a beginner-friendly paranormal investigation in the historic 1775 Longa House. Please note that there is a ‘networking’ hour from 7 to 8 p.m. More details. (Admission is $30)
Upper Valley
- Fiber Arts Weekend from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22 at the Enfield Shaker Museum. Attendees are encouraged to explore the variety of fiber arts activities scheduled throughout the weekend. The weekend includes presentations, meals and time for socializing offered. More details. (Prices vary)