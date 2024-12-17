© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Turns out the bald eagle wasn't the official U.S. bird until this week

By Tyler Bartlam,
John KetchumAri Shapiro
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:06 PM EST

It wasn't until this week that Congress passed a law making the bald eagle the official U.S. bird. And one man spearheaded the effort to get this done.

Tyler Bartlam
John Ketchum
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
