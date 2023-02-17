NH News Recap: Lawmakers consider abortion bills; Sununu gives state budget address
Gov. Chris Sununu presented his state budget proposal to lawmakers this week. Sununu emphasized education, licensing reform and pay raises for state employees.
Lawmakers heard testimony on a number of bills related to abortion. This is the first legislative session since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade eliminating federal protections for abortion services.
We cover these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
- Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Five things to know about Sununu’s $14.9b N.H. budget proposal
- Sununu outlines budget plan that would boost school spending and state salaries
- New Hampshire settles 1st sex abuse claim through state fund
- NH Supreme Court weighs confidentiality of police disciplinary files
- NH hospitals ask judge to order phase-out of emergency psychiatric boarding
- In first NH campaign stop, Haley stresses biography and need for fresh GOP leaders
- AG, state police investigating death of man incarcerated at Northern NH prison