NH News

NH News Recap: Lawmakers consider abortion bills; Sununu gives state budget address

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published February 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST
Roe signs Portsmouth, N.H. abortion rights rally. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
Signs at an abortion rights rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu presented his state budget proposal to lawmakers this week. Sununu emphasized education, licensing reform and pay raises for state employees.

Lawmakers heard testimony on a number of bills related to abortion. This is the first legislative session since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade eliminating federal protections for abortion services.

We cover these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News RecapAbortion
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
