NH News Recap: Lawmakers consider abortion bills; Sununu gives state budget address

Gov. Chris Sununu presented his state budget proposal to lawmakers this week. Sununu emphasized education, licensing reform and pay raises for state employees.

Lawmakers heard testimony on a number of bills related to abortion. This is the first legislative session since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade eliminating federal protections for abortion services.

We cover these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

