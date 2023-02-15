© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

AG, state police investigating death of man incarcerated at Northern NH prison

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST
Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility
@NHDOC
/
Twitter
The state police and the Attorney General's office are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding James Dale's death.

The New Hampshire Attorney General has identified the resident of Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin that died yesterday as 65-year-old James Dale.

He died after sustaining what correctional officials described as serious injuries from an assault by another resident, whose name hasn't been released.

In 1999, Dale was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and second-degree murder in the death of a 6-year-old girl in Hopkinton two years earlier. He had maintained his innocence and attempted to seek a new trial.

The New Hampshire State Police and the Attorney General's office are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Dale's death.

New Hampshire State Prison Department of Corrections
NHPR Staff
