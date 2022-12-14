Should N.H. continue to hold the first presidential primary in the nation?
The Democratic National Committee is demanding New Hampshire no longer hold the first presidential primary, a move supported by President Joe Biden.
New Hampshire has traditionally been first, state law requires so, but the DNC is pushing for South Carolina to take that position, citing voter diversity as a key issue.
We want to hear your thoughts: Do you think New Hampshire should continue to be first, or is it time for another state to lead?
You can email us at voices@nhpr.org and we may get in touch with you to put your voice on the air.