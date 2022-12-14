© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Should N.H. continue to hold the first presidential primary in the nation?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Michelle Liu
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
The Democratic National Committee is demanding New Hampshire no longer hold the first presidential primary, a move supported by President Joe Biden.

New Hampshire has traditionally been first, state law requires so, but the DNC is pushing for South Carolina to take that position, citing voter diversity as a key issue.

We want to hear your thoughts: Do you think New Hampshire should continue to be first, or is it time for another state to lead?

You can email us at voices@nhpr.org and we may get in touch with you to put your voice on the air.

Julia Furukawa
Julia Furukawa is the host of All Things Considered at NHPR.
Michelle Liu
Michelle Liu is the All Things Considered producer at NHPR.
