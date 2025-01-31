© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: How schools and hospitals are preparing for possible encounters with ICE

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published January 31, 2025 at 9:18 AM EST
A Homeland Security cruiser parked at the curb of the Norris Cotton federal building in downtown Manchester, the site of a field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
A Homeland Security cruiser at the Norris Cotton federal building in downtown Manchester, the site of a field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on Jan. 28, 2025.

New Hampshire schools and hospitals are figuring out how they’ll respond if immigration enforcement comes to their grounds. This comes after the Trump administration lifted protections on schools and other areas from immigration operations, including arrests.

And a Trump administration directive that would freeze federal grants and assistance was rescinded this week. We hear about New Hampshire nonprofits who would have been affected by the order.

Guests:

  • Olivia Richardson, NHPR
  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

How New Hampshire schools are preparing to respond if ICE shows up at their door

Some schools have told staff to contact the superintendent if ICE or other law enforcement officials arrive with a judicial warrant.

NH Medical Society speaks out against policy allowing ICE arrests at hospitals

The New Hampshire Medical Society is speaking out against the Trump administration’s decision to allow immigration arrests at hospitals, saying it could deter patients from seeking care.

Trump’s attempted funding freeze creates a day of ‘anxiety and chaos’ for NH nonprofits

The pace of changes around the funding freeze order created confusion and anxiety for many New Hampshire nonprofits, which rely on federal funds to provide addiction treatment and recovery programs and a vast array of other social services.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH Republican legislators support more local cooperation with ICE

In first full session, GOP-led state Senate moves fast on Ayotte's priorities

NH refugees reeling from Trump order: 'It's impossible for them to find that hope they used to have'

Trump used his first week to make big energy moves. How will those affect NH?
NH News N.H. News RecapImmigrationDonald TrumpPolitics
