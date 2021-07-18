-
All eyes are now on the New Hampshire primary, and some elementary school teachers are trying to explain the process to students without getting caught up…
Down-ticket races are heating up in N.H. as summer winds down. We dig into the lower-profile elections that can have a big impact: State Senate, Executive…
Before President Trump, candidates for the highest office in the country have disclosed some of their tax returns. There's currently no federal law…
The way Rep. Norman Silber sees it, a party primary is supposed to select the best person who represents the values and platform of that particular…
A video claiming to reveal fraud on primary day has re-energized calls for voters to spend a certain amount of time living here before casting a ballot.…
The US says it will open its doors to at least 10,000 refugees fleeing turmoil in Syria, but that doesn’t mean open arms. Today, we’ll learn about the…
Texas Governor Rick Perry’s itinerary -- meetings with core Republican activists, stops at colleges, and a speech at an event celebrating the anniversary…
Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman says he's ruling out another run for the White House in 2016.Huntsman told reporters in Salt Lake City on Wednesday that he…
The same day he was arraigned on abuse of power charges, Texas Governor Rick Perry kicked off a two-day visit to New Hampshire, fueling speculation about…
The leading candidates for U.S. Senate met for debates Thursday in North Conway.The debate, hosted by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, ranged…