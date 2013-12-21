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Closure: 94-Year-Old Widow Receives Remains Of Fallen Husband

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published December 21, 2013 at 11:39 AM EST

The sun had not yet risen when the United Airlines jetliner made its way into Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

Clara Gantt, 94, had been waiting for this moment for six decades. Of course, for six decades, she expected that this would be a happy reunion. She expected that the love of her life would come bounding off an airplane after two wars and come back home, resuming the life they had planned for each other.

Talking to reporters at the airport, she said she had bought a house and gotten a gardener so her beloved Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Gantt could fish or do whatever he wanted to be happy.

"I always did love my husband," she said. "We was two of a kind. We loved each other."

But when the gates at the belly of the plane opened, they revealed a flag-draped coffin. Gantt died as a prisoner of war in 1951 during the Korean War.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is an international correspondent for NPR. He was named NPR's Mexico City correspondent in 2022.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
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