Group Kicks Off Campaign To Raise Minimum Wage, Pass Paid Family Leave in N.H.

Raise Up New Hampshire is starting a new initiative to advocate for increased wages, benefits and paid family leave.

The group plans to kick off their Raise the Wage! campaign Monday afternoon at the State House.

There, community members will share their experiences earning a minimum wage in the state.

Rev. John Gregory-Davis is one of the campaign's leaders. He says this is an issue candidates need to pay attention to in this election.

"Our goal in introducing this now is to put it on the radar and make it clear that this matters to voters in New Hampshire,” he said.

Come the next legislative session, the group will push for raising the minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 an hour -- the federal hourly rate.

It's the lowest in New England.

Gregory-Davis says no one should be considered one of the "working poor."

"Someone who works full time truly ought to be able to support themselves for the work they do," he said.