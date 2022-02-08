© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: After a winding path, Andrés Silva found his calling supporting immigrant entrepreneurs

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published February 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST
Andrés Silva is a Colombian immigrant who came to the United States trying to leave behind the armed conflict in his country. He wanted to find better goals here. He’s traveled the path of many newcomers to this country.

Find this story in Spanish here.

Andrés has worked on many things that are not related to his career but he believes that each one has taken him further on his path to achieving his American dream. Today he has found his calling.

Andrés works teaching immigrants from Latin American countries how to start their businesses. He told us that his satisfaction is seeing Latinos succeed.
This is the 13th episode of Visibles. You can listen and see all the stories here.

