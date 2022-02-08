Visibles: After a winding path, Andrés Silva found his calling supporting immigrant entrepreneurs

Andrés Silva is a Colombian immigrant who came to the United States trying to leave behind the armed conflict in his country. He wanted to find better goals here. He’s traveled the path of many newcomers to this country.

Andrés has worked on many things that are not related to his career but he believes that each one has taken him further on his path to achieving his American dream. Today he has found his calling.

Andrés works teaching immigrants from Latin American countries how to start their businesses. He told us that his satisfaction is seeing Latinos succeed.

ANDRES SILVA _ ENGLISH.mp4