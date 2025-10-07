It’s hot. Here’s how New Hampshire is making the best of 80-degree October days.

Tuesday was the fourth straight day to see temperatures above 80 degrees across much of New Hampshire.

Hot October days aren’t unheard of : The record high for October 7 in the state is 90 degrees, set in 1963. But normal highs for this time of year are in the 60s. And even those making use of the hot weather to squeeze in another beach day this week said it felt strange.

“It’s definitely a little eerie,” said Melissa Heard, who was camped out at the edge of Crystal Lake in Manchester while her daughter swam. “It’s definitely October, and we’re still rocking this weather.”

Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR Crystal Lake in Manchester on an 80-degree day in October.

Up the lakeshore, Gary Chaisson had a cooler on one side of his beach chair and a speaker on the other. “Don’t Worry Baby” by the Beach Boys played while we talked, adding to the summertime vibe.

“I couldn’t believe it when I came down here,” he said. “What a day. But it’s better than being cold, I guess.”

Kayla Sovie and Joey Guarracino relaxed on a towel while their kids, Cameron and Lucas, splashed around and played in the sand. The family likes to soak up as much sun and water as they can before fall comes, Kayla said.

“I celebrate the 80 degree days,” she said.

Lucas, on the other hand, seemed to be ready for the seasons to change.

“I just want to take a break,” he said. “We’ve been almost to 24 beaches.”

Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR Kayla Sovie, Joey Guarracino and their kids say they're trying to soak up every bit of summer weather they can, before the cold comes.

At a nearby apple orchard, the Roberts family was making the best of things.

“It’s hot!” Trevan said. Tiffany, his mother, chimed in, “really really hot!”

“Surprisingly warm,” Stephan, his dad, echoed.

The family agreed they would try to keep their apple-picking excursion short — while trying to get enough fruit to make a pie.

“Summer seems to be pushing into places it shouldn’t be pushing into,” Stephan said.

Climate change is making New Hampshire warmer. According to the state’s latest climate assessment , autumn high temperatures could increase between about five and nine degrees by the end of the century.

Mara Hoplamazian / NHPR Sun-drenched Halloween decorations greeted visitors at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord on a Sunday in early October.

Lissette Lopez, who said the weather was nice for a day of apple picking, is also noticing changes, with summers getting hotter.

“I think it is a little bit weird,” she said. “Something is changing in our environment.”

She said she was enjoying the warmth, though.

“Soon we’re going to need a sweater and a coat and a jacket, and it’s over,” she said.

NHPR Pumpkins on display at Carter Hill Orchard

Stephanie Faxon and her family planned to take photos on Saturday at an orchard. But their original plans called for a different wardrobe.

“It wasn't going to be tank tops,” she said. “It was more flannel shirts and longer pants and boots and all of that. But now we're in summer dresses that we're trying to make look fall-ish, because it doesn't really match the vibe of the leaves and the apple picking and the pumpkins.”

