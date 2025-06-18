Severe thunderstorms and a heat advisory are in the forecast for NH Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday in parts of New Hampshire, and a heat advisory will be in effect from noon till 7 p.m. for eastern Hillsborough County and interior Rockingham County. The heat index could exceed 95 degrees, accompanied by high humidity.

The National Weather Service advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioning and out of the sun, and checking on friends and neighbors.

For people who work outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Read more from NHPR about how to stay safe during extreme heat.

The possible storms could bring damaging winds and hail, as a cold front approaches the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

Torrential downpours will be possible along with isolated flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to upper 90s early next week for much of the state.