N.H. jobless rate drops to a new low as worker shortage persists

The unemployment rate shriveled again in June, falling to 2.0%, the lowest monthly mark since at least 1976, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The new estimate, released Tuesday by New Hampshire Employment Security, represents an increase of nearly 3,000 employed residents from May, and 19,830 from June 2021, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The estimated number of unemployed Granite Staters is 15,540, which is 11,760 fewer people out of work than a year ago at this time.

Since April 2020, when the unemployment rate surged to more than 16% in New Hampshire following the economic shutdown brought on by the pandemic, the state has steadily added jobs back into the workforce, though there are still fewer people working now than before COVID-19 emerged.

Data out for June from N.H. Employment Security show public sector hiring was strong, and that there were job gains in construction and manufacturing, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

