Estimates from the U.S. Census suggest much of Northeast is losing population, but New Hampshire is seeing a slight increase. A brief from the Carsey…
New Hampshire is seeing an increase in young people moving into the state.Estimates from the U.S. Census released last week show that in the last four…
Every ten years the United States government tries to count every person in the country with a census. What is the census? Why does the government need to…
Trump's tweets came hours after the Court decided to keep a question about citizenship off the form to be used for the head count.
New census data released today show that New Hampshire continues to gain population from domestic migration, or people moving from other states to New…
New U.S. Census estimates show New Hampshire has achieved its largest annual population gain in more than a decade, though the numbers don't compare to…
New Hampshire had the highest median income of any state in the U.S. in 2016. According to the latest income data released by the U.S. Census, the state's…