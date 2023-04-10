© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.
NH News

New Hampshire’s population grew during the height of COVID pandemic

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jeongyoon Han
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT
North Conway, New Hampshire. NHPR photo
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
All 10 counties in New Hampshire saw population growth, but Carroll County saw the largest influx of new residents.

New Hampshire's population grew during the COVID pandemic, largely due to people moving here from other states and countries.

Recent data from the Census Bureau show that the state’s population grew by 1.3% between April 2020 and July 2022.

That upward trend in migration is telling, said University of New Hampshire demographer Ken Johnson, especially because the state saw more deaths than births during the same time.

“Most of the growth came from people moving to New Hampshire, from other U.S. destinations, but there was also a significant amount of immigration into the state, too,” he said. “So that migration is important to New Hampshire's future if it wants to increase its population.”

All 10 counties in New Hampshire saw population growth, but Carroll County saw the largest influx of new residents.

“Other recreational and retirement counties like Carroll around the United States were among the fastest growing counties during this period,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the recent data also reflects people’s evolving lifestyle decisions that were spurred by the pandemic: More people moved to second homes and worked remotely.

“The other thing is that a lot of people who might have moved for other reasons didn't move and stayed put during COVID,” he said. “New Hampshire benefited both from more people coming to it, but also probably fewer people leaving it.”

Johnson expects New Hampshire's population will continue to increase for the next few years.

He said other New England states, like Vermont and Maine, saw similar population growth, while Massachusetts’ population marginally declined during the same time frame.

Tags
NH News DemographicsPopulationU.S. Census
Jeongyoon Han
Jeongyoon joins us from a stint at NPR in Washington, where she was a producer at Weekend Edition. She has also worked as an English teacher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, helped produce podcasts for Hong Kong Stories, and worked as a news assistant at WAMC Northeast Public Radio. She's a graduate of Williams College, where she was editor in chief of the college newspaper.
See stories by Jeongyoon Han

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.