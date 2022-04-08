Outside/In: How to build a solar-powered website

Like most modern publications, Low-tech Magazine has a website. But when you scroll through theirs, you’ll notice an icon in the corner: the weather forecast in Barcelona.

That’s because Kris Decker, the creator of Low-tech Magazine , powers the site off a solar panel on his balcony. When the weather gets bad, the website just … goes offline.

In a way, the solar-powered website is an experiment: an attempt to peel back the curtain and to reveal the infrastructure behind it, and to raise questions about our relationship with technology. Should everything on the internet be accessible, all the time? Could progress mean choosing to live with less?

Featuring Kris De Decker.

A screenshot of Low-Tech Magazine's solar-powered website

Taylor Quimby / A screenshot of Low-Tech Magazine's (not-solar-powered) website

