Outside/In: A Vegetarian Turned Deer Hunter in Deutschland

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In
Published November 19, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST
A fascinating climate conversation as well as a glimpse into the differences between hunting culture in the U.S. and Germany.

Animal agriculture is one of the biggest contributors to global climate emissions. But what about hunting? Does shooting and eating wild game skirt the complicated ethics and emissions connected with eating factory farmed animals?

In this episode, a vegetarian-turned-hunter brings two reporters into a German forest in search of sustainable meat. Not only is it an interesting conversation from a climate perspective, it’s also a fascinating glimpse into the differences between hunting culture in the United States and Germany.

This story comes from our friends at On The Green Fence, a podcast about environmental issues. It’s produced by Deutsche Welle and hosted by Neil King and Gabriel Borrud. This episode was part of their season on the ethics and sustainability of eating meat, which recently won a 2021 Lovie Award for Best Limited Series.

Hunter Alena Steinbach

If you have a question about the natural world you'd like to submit to the Outside/In team, you can record it as a voice memo on your smartphone and send it to outsidein@nhpr.org or call the hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER.

Outside/In is a podcast! Subscribe wherever you get yours.

Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
