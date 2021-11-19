Outside/In: A Vegetarian Turned Deer Hunter in Deutschland

Animal agriculture is one of the biggest contributors to global climate emissions. But what about hunting? Does shooting and eating wild game skirt the complicated ethics and emissions connected with eating factory farmed animals?

In this episode, a vegetarian-turned-hunter brings two reporters into a German forest in search of sustainable meat. Not only is it an interesting conversation from a climate perspective, it’s also a fascinating glimpse into the differences between hunting culture in the United States and Germany.

This story comes from our friends at On The Green Fence , a podcast about environmental issues. It’s produced by Deutsche Welle and hosted by Neil King and Gabriel Borrud. This episode was part of their season on the ethics and sustainability of eating meat, which recently won a 2021 Lovie Award for Best Limited Series .

Hunter Alena Steinbach

