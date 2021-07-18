Substance Abuse Treatment

-
Some recovery groups in New Hampshire say there are more people struggling with addiction now than before the pandemic. In a Zoom conference call on…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is demanding the state open more treatment and support options across New Hampshire for those suffering from opioid addiction…
Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar is holding a roundtable discussion at Revive Recovery Center in Nashua on Monday about her plan to improve addiction…
Hospitals will operate seven of the nine hubs at the center of the Sununu administration's newly designed approach to treating substance abuse. But…
New Hampshire "drug czar" David Mara discusses the state's efforts to address the on-going addiction crisis. Is the Granite state spending enough to…
The Governor has called an emergency Executive Council meeting Friday morning to address a key drug treatment provider in Manchester that recently went…
In their new headquarters inside what used to be Manchester’s police station, the staff at Serenity Place pack three or four workspaces into a single…
Over the past two years, the nonprofit organization HOPE for New Hampshire Recovery has expanded from a single modest space in Manchester to seven drug…
Few states have been as hard hit by the opioid epidemic as New Hampshire, where more than 1,600 Granite Staters have died of drug overdose since 2012.…
Governor Chris Sununu told the state’s Commission on Alcohol and Drugs Friday that workforce development and cutting regulation are key in addressing New…