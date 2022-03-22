© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

How to contact NHPR about allegations regarding Eric Spofford

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
A photo of the gated entry to Green Mountain Treatment Center. Snow is on the ground, amid a private property sign, and the spire of a building in the distance. No people are visible.
Allegra Boverman
/
NHPR
The Green Mountain Treatment Center in Effingham is Granite Recovery Centers' flagship facility.

Lauren Chooljian is reporting on Eric Spofford, the founder of Granite Recovery Centers and one of the most prominent and influential figures in New Hampshire’s response to the opioid epidemic.

She's found a pattern of alleged sexual misconduct, abusive leadership, and retaliation by Spofford.

And we need your help. If you were a former Granite Recovery Centers (GRC) employee or client, or if you have information about Spofford or GRC you think NHPR should know, please get in touch.

Please note: Your name and information will only be shared with Lauren and her team at NHPR, and will not be published without your consent.

Email Lauren here. You can also text or call her at 401-646-3016.

Tags

NH News MistreatmentOpioidsSubstance Use DisorderSubstance Abuse Treatment
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
