How to contact NHPR about allegations regarding Eric Spofford

Lauren Chooljian is reporting on Eric Spofford, the founder of Granite Recovery Centers and one of the most prominent and influential figures in New Hampshire’s response to the opioid epidemic.

She's found a pattern of alleged sexual misconduct, abusive leadership, and retaliation by Spofford.

And we need your help. If you were a former Granite Recovery Centers (GRC) employee or client, or if you have information about Spofford or GRC you think NHPR should know, please get in touch.

Please note: Your name and information will only be shared with Lauren and her team at NHPR, and will not be published without your consent.

Email Lauren here. You can also text or call her at 401-646-3016.

