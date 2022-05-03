Gilford police chief out; state probe continues

GILFORD — With an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office continuing, Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee has resigned.

The selectboard on Monday released a one-sentence statement saying it had accepted Bean Burpee’s resignation, effective April 13. The selectboard members voted to accept the resignation last Wednesday, Town Administrator Scott Dunn said.

Bean Burpee served as chief for almost eight years. He had been on paid leave since Jan. 10.

He has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the Public Integrity Unit of the state Attorney General‘s Criminal Justice Bureau.

Michael Garrity, communications director for the AG’s Office, said Monday that the investigation was “still ongoing and still under review.” As when the investigation was first reported in January, no details about the probe were provided.

Meanwhile, the selectboard has scheduled a non-public meeting for 4 p.m. Monday to discuss “the hiring of a public employee,” according to Dunn, who did not elaborate.

Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley has been running the department since Bean Burpee stepped down to go on leave.

Bean Burpee, whose annual salary was $102,123, was continuing to be paid while on leave. But those payments stopped on April 13, the effective date of his resignation, Dunn said.

Dunn would not divulge Bean Burpee’s letter of resignation, saying he did not believe it was a public document. However, he did say the letter was one sentence long and that it gave no reason for deciding to resign.

Dunn did say that throughout the process the selectboard has worked closely with the town’s attorney to “make sure whatever they did was in the best interest of the town.”

Bean Burpee became chief in June 2014 when he was hired from the Kennebunk, Maine, Police Department where he was serving as a lieutenant. During his time as chief he served a term as the president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.