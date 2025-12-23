Hooksett man indicted for threatening violence against Ayotte

A Hooksett man arrested in August for threatening violence against Gov. Kelly Ayotte has been indicted by a grand jury.

Tristan Anderson, 22, said in messages to his roommate on the social media app Snapchat that he planned to target the governor “with my weapon of mass destruction,” according to an arrest warrant filed by New Hampshire State Police.

He also made anti-Semitic statements about the “Israel Deep State” and showed his roommate an array of fireworks, metal tubes, nuts and bolts he planned to use to make pipe bombs, according to the affidavit. His roommate also told police Anderson had firearms.

Anderson was initially charged with a misdemeanor of criminal threatening and a felony of threatening homicide or assault against a government official. The grand jury indicted him on more serious charges: attempting harm against a government official and attempting to throw or place explosives, both class A felonies, and threatening a government official, a class B felony.

He has been held in preventative detention since his arrest.