New Hampshire has a rich history, and many unique museums around the state that highlight historic homes, authors, art, science, and unique collections.…
The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University is featuring an exhibit on the history of Grand Hotels in New Hampshire. These luxury…
The historical museum in Lyme is wrapping up a summer exhibit on wedding gowns. The exhibit offers insight into the evolution of women’s styles and it…
The problem with most nature museums is that they’re too neat.Everything is carefully labeled and preserved, enclosed in glass cases or behind various…
Paul Hutchinson is a Boston University lecturer and co-curator of an exhibit on New Hampshire’s summer camp history. It's on view at the Museum of the…
For three years, the Peter J. Booras Museum at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge has been closed for renovation. The museum contains artifacts from the…
A long weekend calls for a road trip, and rumor has it the foliage in the western part of the state is glowing. You can start your travels in…
Poverty, suicide, and alcohol and drug abuse are disproportionately high among the two million Native Americans in the US - and at crisis levels on…
Prior to the Civil War, images of war were the stuff of legends and mystery – then came the photographs of Alexander Gardner. Today, the legacy of a…
Coiled in jars of half-evaporated alcohol, hundred year-old snake specimens glow under soft lights. Nearby, the last cougar killed in New Hampshire sneers…