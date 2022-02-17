'So everyone can be inspired': 10 N.H. museums offer discounted entry rates for low-income families.

The cost of admission to New Hampshire’s museums can burden low-income families who want to visit them. Now, some institutions in the state have become part of Museums for All, a program that encourages individuals to acquire lifelong habits to go to exhibits.

The program gathers more than 800 museums around the nation; in New Hampshire, 10 are on the list . Participating places provide reduced admission when visitors present their food assistance cards, like EBT, SNAP, or WIC.

One of the places participating is SEE Science Center , a hands-on museum in Manchester where people can enter for $3, less than half price.

Shana Hawrylchak, the center’s executive director, says a lot of the people visiting are from wealthy families, and they want to change that. She encourages kids to play and spark their creativity at the museum, especially after the hard times we have gone through.

“With the pandemic, people are really feeling run down and they need those sources of engagement that we can uniquely provide, so everyone can be inspired,” said Hawrylchak.

SEE Science Center has 90 interactive hands-on exhibits. Memberships are also available at half price; they allow people to visit other children's museums throughout the state and across the country.