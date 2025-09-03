10 things to do in NH this weekend: Egyptian Food Festival, 'Crafternoon' and free admission to the Currier
Southern Tier
Annual Egyptian Food Festival runs from Friday, Sept. 5, to Sunday, Sept. 7, at St. Mary And Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church in Nashua. Organizers say there will be authentic Egyptian food, art and fun activities for children. More details. (Free)
- The Kickoff: Manchester Citywide Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. This community event marks the beginning of the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival, which runs through next Saturday, Sept. 13. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Mystics, Makers & Magick Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, in Dover. The event raises funds for local nonprofits and will operate rain or shine, according to organizers. More details. (Free admission)
- Seacoast LitFest begins on Sunday, Sept. 7, in Portsmouth. The event kicks off with the Chestnut Street Book Fair & Immersive Reading Experience on Sunday morning, followed by a conversation with author Jennifer Weiner at The Music Hall Sunday afternoon. Additional events are planned through Wednesday, Sept. 10. More details. (Note: Seacoast LitFest is presented in partnership with NHPR.)
Lakes Region
- Fall Garden Workshop: Maintenance for Perennials, Shrubs & Bulbs at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Moulton Farm in Meredith. Registration is not required but is appreciated. More details. (Free)
North Country
- Skye Consort and Emma Björling will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. Organizers promise "an exhilarating evening of trans-Atlantic folk music." Tickets begin at $17. More details.
Merrimack Valley
- Kimball Jenkins Fall Open House at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, in Concord. Join for art activities, frozen treats, a magic show and a chance to learn more about classes offered this fall for all ages. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Crafternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Craft and Found Exchange in Grantham. Bring your work in progress or start a new craft at this free drop-in event. More details. (Free)