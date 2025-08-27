10 things to do in NH this Labor Day weekend
Annual favorites Exeter UFO Festival and Manchester’s Cruising Downtown Festival return.
Monadnock Region
- NH Big Band Dance Contest and Concert starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. The Freese Brothers Big Band are the featured entertainment. Tickets are $25. More details.
Upper Valley
- Ladies Night Stand Up Comedy Show at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 at Bright Side Brewing in West Lebanon. Tickets are $15 online, $20 cash only at the door. More details.
- Music for a Cause at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31 at the Lebanon Elks Field in Lebanon. This outdoor concert and BBQ benefits Copper Cannon Camp and Camp Mayhew. More details.
Lakes Region
- Summer Garden-to-Table at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. Children will learn how to safely identify, harvest, and use local wild edibles from Prescott Farm’s garden in a simple dish. ($15 per child, free for accompanying adult.) More details.
Seacoast
- An Evening with Dawes closes out the 2025 Prescott Park Arts Festival Summer Season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Portsmouth. Bring your own blanket or chair for this free concert. More details.
- Exeter UFO Festival begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 31. This year’s festival marks the 60th anniversary of the “incident at Exeter." More details.
Southern Tier
- 24th Annual Cruising Downtown Manchester beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30. in Manchester. Vintage and one-of-a-kind cars will line Elm Street during this free festival. More details.
- Nature’s Palette from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 in Manchester. Join the Manchester NAACP and Granite State Organizing Project for a free evening of making art and learning about local conservation efforts. Dinner and childcare will be provided. More details.
Merrimack Valley
- Jaws 50th Anniversary Screening will run at multiple times beginning this weekend until Sep. 4 at Red River Theatre in Concord. Tickets are $10.75 for matinee, $13 for evening showings. More details.
North Country
- Big Moose Bach Festival begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham. The festival will continue throughout the weekend. It is free and open to the public. More details.
Plus: A chance to see the film Bach’s Organs as part of the free festival at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Randolph Town Hall.