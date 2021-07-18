LGBTQ Pride

-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 28 de junio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
Prescott Park was decked out in rainbow as Portsmouth's Pride celebration kicked off, for the first time, again. After going virtual last year, hundreds…
-
As Pride Month begins, cities are figuring out how to celebrate safely given the pandemic. It's especially tricky for bars and street festivals where large crowds are a sign of success and progress.
-
The DOD restricted what flags could and couldn't be flown on military installations last July. The Pentagon considered making a special case for Pride Month, but decided against the exception.
-
N.H. LGBTQ+ Organization Launches 'Queer 101'June is usually a busy time for Queen City Pride. The Manchester based LGBTQ organization has always held annual Pride Month celebrations, but Pride…
-
Claremont’s third annual Rural Pride is moving online this year due to COVID-19. Matt Mooshian, founder of Rural Outright, the organization behind the…
-
The governor signs a bill into law to protect New Hampshire children from discrimination at school. He also signed into law a bill requiring public…
-
Local leaders in Newington are coming under fire after town employees removed Pride month signs from some residents' lawns last month.Town administrator…
-
Portsmouth held its fourth Pride celebration on Saturday. One goal of this year’s event was to attract and show support for LGBTQ young people. At noon,…
-
June is Pride Month, supporting the LGBTQ community, and communities across New Hampshire are holding events to celebrate. Listen here for an audio…