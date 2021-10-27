Incarcerated men in Concord seek changes to N.H.'s suspended sentence law

In 2013, Tony Hebert was convicted of manslaughter. He’s now serving a sentence of up to 30 years at the men’s prison in Concord.

When he was sentenced, Herbet remembers the judge made a remark that gave him hope.

“I think you’re a perfect candidate for the two-thirds," he recalls the judge saying.

The judge was referring to the New Hampshire law, sometimes known as “the two-thirds rule,” that allows people incarcerated for a sentence of at least six years to have up to the last third of their sentence suspended — meaning, they can get out early.

But recently, a group of men at the state prison in Concord objected to what they say is the “arbitrary” way judges decide who can get out of prison early.

Peter Biello has the story.

This post will be updated.