NH News

Incarcerated men in Concord seek changes to N.H.'s suspended sentence law

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello
Published October 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT
Concord State Prison for Men
Photo by Jackie Finn-Irwin via Flickr Creative Commons
/

In 2013, Tony Hebert was convicted of manslaughter. He’s now serving a sentence of up to 30 years at the men’s prison in Concord.

When he was sentenced, Herbet remembers the judge made a remark that gave him hope.

“I think you’re a perfect candidate for the two-thirds," he recalls the judge saying.

The judge was referring to the New Hampshire law, sometimes known as “the two-thirds rule,” that allows people incarcerated for a sentence of at least six years to have up to the last third of their sentence suspended — meaning, they can get out early.

But recently, a group of men at the state prison in Concord objected to what they say is the “arbitrary” way judges decide who can get out of prison early.

Peter Biello has the story.

This post will be updated.

Tags

NH NewsNew Hampshire State PrisonsentencingLawConcord
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
