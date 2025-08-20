-
Rep. Chris Pappas has advantages in fundraising and name recognition, but first-time candidate Karishma Manzur is criticizing his establishment ties.
-
Senate Democratic candidate Karishma Manzur lives in Exeter, serves as a volunteer with progressive organizations and has a background in medical science.
-
Candidates for U.S. Senate and congressional races spoke to voters at a music festival at the Suncook River Campground.
-
Rep. Chris Pappas and Karishma Manzur are facing off for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2026.
-
A scientist and volunteer with local progressive causes, Manzur is making her first run for elected office in New Hampshire.