Seacoast tourism and business leaders want federal officials to approve more foreign visa workers and economic aid to support what they hope will be a…
In New Hampshire and much of New England, climate change is already causing a lot more of what's sometimes called winter whiplash -- rapid freeze-thaw…
President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal seeks to help reach the administration's ambitious clean energy goals for the U.S. over the...
Eversource is joining a group of utilities aiming to build a national network of high-speed electric vehicle chargers.The company, which is New…
President Biden’s $2-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan could bring expanded Amtrak train service to New Hampshire and Northern New England.Amtrak, the…
New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas is serving on a House committee on transportation and infrastructure, and he says those are his priorities in…
Eversource has notified the state that it plans to power up its new Seacoast transmission line at the end of this month, on May 29.The Seacoast…
Lawmakers on Tuesday heard two opposing plans for bolstering state highway revenues, in response to a decline in gas tax revenue and road maintenance…
Railroad proponents are pushing back on a proposal to remove existing train tracks near Laconia to make way for a long-planned rail trail…
State Will Use VW Funds For High-Speed Electric Vehicle Charging Areas On Major N.H. RoadwaysNew Hampshire will soon build high-speed electric vehicle charging stations along major state roadways.Officials have put out a request for proposals to…