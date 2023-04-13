© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.
Environment

The Race to Net Zero: will EVs get us there fast enough?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT
The dashboard of an EV showing what it looks like when it is charging.
Charging a Chevy Bolt at a fast charger in Concord, NH.

Transitioning to electric vehicles is essential to meeting our climate goals. But there are so many barriers to overcome – from expanding EV charging infrastructure, to updating the power grid, to mining the metals that make batteries go.

In the first of a two part series on decarbonizing transportation, we try to answer the critical question: is it all happening fast enough to avoid the worst climate impacts?

Featuring: Craig Bentley, Nora Naughton, Sara Baldwin, Thea Riofrancos

The century-old EV comeback

Over a century ago, a third of all cars on the road were electric vehicles. According to this Department of Energy timeline of the electric car, electric vehicles had their first heyday from 1900 to 1912. EVs were marketed to women at the time because they were cleaner than gas cars and didn’t have to be manually crank-started.

The 1908 Bailey Electric Phaeton Victoria.
Felix Poon
/
The 1908 Bailey Electric Phaeton Victoria.

Isabel Anderson, the first woman in Massachusetts to get a driver’s license, owned two electric cars, including the 1908 Bailey Electric Phaeton Victoria (above) and the 1905 Electromobile (below). Both vehicles are on display at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum.

The 1905 Electromobile.
Felix Poon
/
The 1905 Electromobile.

EVs fell out of fashion by mid-century. Then in the 1990s, a comeback was afoot in California, but was swiftly crushed less than a decade later. The film Who Killed The Electric Car documents what happened and why.

Today, the question being asked isn’t “will we switch to electric cars?” More than 5% of car sales today are electric, a threshold experts say is the tipping point for mass adoption. Today, the question is, “will we transition fast enough to avoid the worst climate impacts?”

Tags
Environment Electric VehiclesInfrastructure
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.