Biden to push infrastructure deal at 'red list' bridge in N.H.

The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was being trounced in the state's 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

On Tuesday, Biden returns to New Hampshire as president, eager to talk up his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans.

Biden is down in the polls and he hopes to use the successful deal to shift the political winds in his direction.

The president signed the infrastructure bill into law on Monday at a splashy bipartisan ceremony on the White House lawn.

According to the White House, New Hampshire will get $1.1 billion for federal-aid highways and $225 for bridges, based on the funding formula alone. Other federal funds coming to the state include:

$125 million to improve public transportation options statewide



At least $17 million to expand electric vehicle charging



$100 million to provide broadband coverage, providing access to at least 42,000 Granite Staters who currently lack high-speed internet.



$418 million to improve water infrastructure

NHPR's Dan Tuohy contributed to this post.

