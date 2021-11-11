President Biden will visit N.H. to discuss infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden will visit New Hampshire next week to discuss the infrastructure deal that recently passed the U.S. House.

The White House announced Biden will be in Woodstock on Tuesday to visit a bridge and discuss how the infrastructure package will help rebuild and repair roads and bridges.

The N.H. congressional delegation voted for the bill, which will mean a big investment for the state in terms of federal funds for a wide array of projects, from water infrastructure upgrades to transportation improvements.

“Over a billion dollars coming to New Hampshire,” U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said last week while touting the investments. "We have to keep our ‘m’s’ and ‘b’s’ and ‘t’s’ straight.”