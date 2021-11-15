© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST

President Biden is planning to be in Woodstock, N.H., on Tuesday to discuss the infrastructure deal.

President Joe Biden has signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law before a bipartisan celebratory crowd on the White House lawn.

Biden declared that the infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life "change for the better" for the American people.

But prospects are grim for further bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as Biden pivots back to more difficult negotiations for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package.

The president hopes to use the infrastructure law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.

Associated Press
