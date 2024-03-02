© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH DOT awards $2.8 million in phase one of electric vehicle charging funds

By Hadley Barndollar - New Hampshire Bulletin
Published March 2, 2024 at 5:17 AM EST
Electric vehicle charging station in Portsmouth, NH. EV cars 2023. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

The state’s Department of Transportation has conditionally awarded $2.8 million toward electric vehicle charging infrastructure in North Woodstock, Tilton, Rochester, and Sanbornville as part of phase one of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The federal program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is expected to send approximately $17.2 million to New Hampshire over a five-year period to deploy electric vehicle charging stations along alternative fuel corridors.

Phase one of the plan in New Hampshire will provide a framework to develop charging stations along major travel corridors of Interstate 93 and Route 16.

The four projects selected for phase one include:

  • White Mountain Visitor Center in North Woodstock, developed by ReVision Energy;
  • 75 Laconia Road in Tilton, developed by Gridwealth EV;
  • 127 Market Place Boulevard in Rochester, developed by Gridwealth EV;
  • Global Mobil Mart in Sanbornville, developed by Global Montello Group.

The projects are expected to begin in mid- to late 2024, after National Environmental Policy Act completion and approval by the governor and Executive Council.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com. Follow New Hampshire Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter.
NHPR News Partner Electric VehiclesInfrastructureClimate & Infrastructure
Hadley Barndollar - New Hampshire Bulletin
