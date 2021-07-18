-
Florence exploded into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane Monday as it closed in on North and South Carolina, carrying winds up to 140 mph…
Tropical Storm Florence turned into a hurricane Sunday morning and swirled toward the U.S. for what forecasters said could be a direct hit on the…
N.H. Resident Reunites with Daughter After Hurricane MariaMorning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with a New Hampshire mother last week who was unable to contact her daughter after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto…
A New Hampshire mother is still trying to get ahold of her daughter after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico last week.Valerie Mowbray, from the town of…
Volunteers with the New Hampshire Beach Monitoring program are taking measurements of the state's beaches ahead of Hurricane Jose.As volunteer Sherri…
Maria is a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. It's threatening Caribbean islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.
Florida residents prepared for Hurricane Irma as it made its way across the Caribbean Islands Wednesday.David True, a former, longtime resident of New…
Down graded to a Category 4, Irma's brutal churn through the Caribbean is aimed at Florida, where the National Hurricane Center says it's more likely to make landfall as a "dangerous major hurricane."
Irma is the strongest hurricane the National Hurricane Center has ever recorded in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.