Henri Now A Tropical Depression; Flash Food Watches For Some Of Western And Central N.H.

Updated Monday, 9:48 a.m.

The National Weather Service has flash flood watches in effect for portions of western and central New Hampshire today as the remnants of Tropical Depression Henri work their way across southern New England. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to the area.

Some of these storms may be able to produce a lot of rain in a short period of time as they move across New Hampshire later this afternoon. It looks like the heaviest rains will fall south of the White Mountains today.

Anywhere from 1-3 inches may occur, particularly across the Monadnock on up towards the Concord area. And then amounts are going to diminish as you work your way out towards the Seacoast.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms should be over by late this afternoon or early in the evening. And we'll see improving conditions across the entire state overnight.

-NHPR meteorologist Rob Carolan

Updated Sunday 3:15pm

Just after noon, Henri made landfall over southwestern Rhode Island, according to the National Hurricane Center, bringing 60 mph winds and heavy rain. The storm is expected to now rapidly weaken as it moves inland.

In New Hampshire, a flood watch is in effect for parts of Hillsborough, Cheshire, Merrimack and Sullivan counties through late Monday night.

“The most recent forecast predicts Henri crossing New Hampshire on Monday as a tropical depression but residents and visitors should not let their guards down. Remain vigilant because storm conditions can change at any time,” said the N.H. Department of Safety in a statement.

As of 3pm Sunday, there were approximately 500 power outages reported around the state.

Earlier Sunday, the White Mountain National Forest closed some roads and campgrounds due to the risk of flash flooding.

Updated Sunday 9:45am

A flash flood warning is in effect for Cheshire, Sullivan, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties through Monday as Henri, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, moves through New England.

According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, the storm is expected to slow, weaken and linger over the region on Monday, with rain possible into Tuesday.

Heavy rain—up to three inches—are forecast for New Hampshire, along with moderate winds.

At 8am Sunday, Henri was producing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as it approached Long Island and southern New England.

Updated Saturday 7:45pm

With Hurricane Henri tracking toward the northeastern U.S., public officials in New Hampshire are urging residents to be prepared for heavy winds and possible flooding.

The N.H. Department of Safety says the state could see flash floods from Sunday to Tuesday morning, with the White Mountains and southern tier at highest risk. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are also forecast for the southern part of the state, with the Monadnock region possibly seeing stronger gusts.

The National Hurricane Center is currently predicting rainfall amounts of three to six inches over portions of New England, with some isolated locations facing up to 10 inches.

“We are taking this storm seriously and you should, too,” said state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper in a statement. “People need to monitor changing local weather conditions and know what to do if an emergency occurs."

The state’s Emergency Operations Center is slated to activate Sunday at noon to monitor the storm’s impact.

Saturday 11:45am

Henri is now a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory late Saturday morning upgrading the tropical storm to a hurricane.

Storm surge, hurricane conditions and rainfall that could cause flooding are expected to begin as early as Saturday.

Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island or in southern New England on Sunday.

New York hasn't had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.

New England's last hurricane was in 1991, with the deadly Bob. Preparations have increased their urgency.

The National Weather Service says the primary concern for the New Hampshire area is high winds and heavy rains that can contribute to flooding, though much will hinge around how the storm weakens upon hitting landfall in southern New England.

In New Hampshire, the state office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is advising Granite Staters to be prepared.