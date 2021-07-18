-
There’s a reason your morning commute may be taking longer these days: Traffic in New Hampshire is bouncing back from the steep declines caused by the…
Heading to Uncle Morty’s for a little dry turkey and pie this Thanksgiving? Worried about the traffic? Data from the New Hampshire Department of…
This year, New Hampshire is experiencing a 22 percent increase in traffic fatalities. With the relatively recent introduction of a hands-free driving law,…
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says his recommended 10-year transportation improvement plan for New Hampshire focuses on preservation, maintenance and…
Several dozen people attended a public hearing Monday evening in Portsmouth to weigh in on a proposed increase in the state’s highway tolls.A plan put…
It's been two years this week since New Hampshire's hands-free driving law banning the use of hand-held devices behind the wheel went into effect.Major…
Transportation infrastructure is a perennial issue in the Granite State: from aging bridges to annoying potholes to highways and byways in need of repair.…
The American Trucker: A PlaylistPicture this: the nation listens spell-bound - to a stand-off on the interstate between state police, the national guard and an organized…
Recent proposed cuts to New Hampshire's transportation budget caused outrage in the Statehouse, and even a Republican-backed effort to raise the gas tax.…