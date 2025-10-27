NH DOT eyes possible toll increases at Bedford, Hampton, and Hooksett

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Facing stagnating revenue and a growing list of priorities, New Hampshire Department of Transportation officials have floated a $1 hike at three tollbooths across the state, including the Hampton plaza on I-95 .

If approved by the Executive Council and the governor, the proposed toll increase would raise rates from $2 to $3 at the Hampton plaza and from $1 to $2 at the Hooksett and Bedford tollbooths.

The idea, if it moves forward, may be paired with a discount for New Hampshire-registered E-ZPass holders to ensure additional tollbooth revenue is generated primarily by out-of-state tourists, state officials have said.

“We are pretty confident that there is discussion going on one-on-one between some of the councilors,” said William Watson, the administrator of the transportation department’s Bureau of Planning and Community Assistance. “There has not been any larger official conversation about it with the commissioner or among all of the councilors.”

