Healthcare

-
New Hampshire’s 10 community mental health centers continue to move forward with plans to enlarge emergency services, following the approval of increased…
-
During the height of the pandemic, independent doctors sometimes filled a third of emergency room shifts at Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin…
-
It’s time to roll up a sleeve, because the Red Cross is in the midst of a severe national blood shortage. Across New England, increased emergency room…
-
Last week, after reports of delays in contact tracing and schools beginning to do their own, top state health officials announced New Hampshire would…
-
Editor's note: Scroll to the end of this story to read our response to N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette's recent statements on…
-
New Hampshire hospitals have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue due to COVID-19. Now, they may have to make cuts.Kathy Bizarro-Thunberg, the…
-
Update, June 26: Nashua's Division of Public Health has moved its testing site to the parking lot of the Nashua Public Library as of Thursday, June 25.…
-
A judge sided with plaintiffs Thursday in a federal civil rights lawsuit brought by the ACLU-NH against the state of New Hampshire.The case centers on the…
-
Many businesses across New Hampshire are closed right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.But some are busier than ever.Birthing centers are in that…
-
As hospitals take steps to prepare for a wider outbreak of coronavirus in New Hampshire, industry experts say the virus will take a toll on their balance…