The profitable U.S. lobster fishery will soon have to contend with new rules designed to protect an endangered species of whale, and that could…
Federal regulators have signed off on new protections for thousands of square miles of deep-sea corals off New England.The National Oceanic and…
The state of Maine is proposing the country’s first floating offshore wind farm in federal waters off Northern New England.They hope to win a federal…
A worldwide conservation organization says the status of a rare species of whale has worsened to the point where it deserves greater attention from the…
Northern New England began an ambitious planning process for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine Thursday.More than 200 stakeholders packed…
New Hampshire will host the kick-off meeting of a federal offshore wind task force for the Gulf of Maine. The meeting is set for Dec. 12 at the University…
All 10 U.S. senators in coastal New England reintroduced a proposal Friday to bar oil and gas drilling from the region's shores.The group said President…
Regulators are taking comments on plans to expand a lucrative new crab fishery that’s stirring interest in the Gulf of Maine.Jonah crabs are a native…
Scientists have narrowed down the top likely cause of more than 1,400 seal deaths across New England in recent months.But they say the "unusual mortality…
Regulators Close Gulf of Maine Shrimp Fishery for Next 3 YearsRegulators voted Friday to close the Gulf of Maine winter shrimp season for another three years, raising fears that the fishery decimated by rising water…