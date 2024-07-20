Outside/In: Every bite is a story

Courtesy of Aimee Nezhukumatathil Poet and author Aimee Nezhukumatathil

You might not think much about the sticky bottle of vanilla sitting in the back of your pantry. But that flavor — one of the most common in the world — has a fascinating history, involving a fickle orchid and a 12-year-old enslaved boy who made the discovery of a lifetime.

That’s the sort of tale that attracts poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil. From peacock feathers to the sounds of garden insects, her work is known for magnifying the wonders of the natural world. Her latest book of essays, “Bite by Bite: Nourishments and Jamborees,” explores the unexpected connections between food, memory, and community.

So take a seat and pour yourself an aperitif, as Aimee Nezhukumatathil shares a few of these miniature morsels with Outside/In host Nate Hegyi: a three-course meal of grape jelly, sweet nostalgia, and just a hint of vanilla bean.

Featuring Aimee Nezhukumatathil.

1 of 2 — 1404399804_64a344a92e_k.jpg Concord grapes ckubber / Flickr 2 of 2 — 4201272443_3d55af22e3_k.jpg The "miracle berry" Paul Oberle / Flickr

