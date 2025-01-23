© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Dover chef and Bethlehem ice cream spot named James Beard Award semifinalists

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:06 PM EST
Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)

A chef from Dover and an ice cream business from Bethlehem are among the semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

The annual competition celebrates outstanding work in the culinary field. The nominees will be announced in April and the winners will be announced in June.

Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem is nominated in the Outstanding Bakery category, which includes all kinds of varieties of sweet treats.

Its founder, Kristina Zontini, was also a semifinalist for outstanding pastry chef or baker in 2024.

Nicole Nocella, chef and owner of Stalk in Dover, is a nominee for Best Chef in the Northeast.

On social media, Nocella thanked supporters and the restaurant’s fans, writing: “I am absolutely floored & over humbled by receiving the news of being nominated for a Semi Finalist James Beard Award!”

Tags
NH News FoodChefDoverBethlehem
