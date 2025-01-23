Dover chef and Bethlehem ice cream spot named James Beard Award semifinalists

A chef from Dover and an ice cream business from Bethlehem are among the semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards.

The annual competition celebrates outstanding work in the culinary field. The nominees will be announced in April and the winners will be announced in June.

Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem is nominated in the Outstanding Bakery category, which includes all kinds of varieties of sweet treats.

Its founder, Kristina Zontini, was also a semifinalist for outstanding pastry chef or baker in 2024.

Nicole Nocella, chef and owner of Stalk in Dover, is a nominee for Best Chef in the Northeast.